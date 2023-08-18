

The Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) military chiefs say they are ready for military action in Niger to restore democratic rule in the country.

This comes after the bloc reiterated its decision to ensure constitutional order in Niger by any means possible.

Currently, security chiefs from eleven countries are meeting at Burma Camp in Accra to draw up a deployment plan following last month’s coup in Niger which toppled the government of Mohammed Bazoum.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, said the coup leaders have refused to reason with ECOWAS.

“The mission was on the way from the airport when we were informed that they were not ready to see us. But since the decision by the ECOWAS authority, they have been pretending that they are ready for talks. But even as they are saying they are ready for talks, they are seeking reasons to justify an unjustifiable coup d’etat. They have charged the legitimate president of the country with high treason.

“As the Junta goes along, they now find reason to justify why they staged the coup. The irony of it is that somebody who is in a hostile situation, his wife, his child and members of his cabinet, are all being held hostage is still being charged with high treason.”

Ambassador Fatau-Musah also stressed that despite rumours that ECOWAS is ill-prepared for a military action, adequate measures have been put in place.

“People are asking us where we are going to get the resources. So ECOWAS is being guided by the West, it is being guided by France, but what they forget is that ECOWAS is a rule-based organization. We have our protocols, we have our norms, and we are ready to protect. That is what the heads of state are saying.

“If push comes to shove, we are going into Niger with our contingent owned equipment. We are going with our own resources and to make sure that we restore constitutional order. If other democracy-loving partners want to support us, they are welcome but we are not going to beg,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Minister of Defense, Dominic Nitiwul says the country is committed to any decision taken by the regional body including contributing troops.

“I am very optimistic that between today and tomorrow all of you will put your resources together to be able to stay as an active ECOWAS standby force to enable you respond adequately and swiftly to the demands placed on you by our heads of state.

“You did it is Liberia, you did it in Sierra Leone, you did it in The Gambia, you did it in the Guinea Bissau, and to some extent the world did it in Cote D’Ivoire.

“I believe after Niger, the world will see that West Africa is back to normal and the people can go back to enjoying the lifestyle that they deserve.

“So when the authority bestowed on you by the constitution calls on you to exercise that mandate, so shall it be,” Mr Nitiwul added.

