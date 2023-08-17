The Spokesperson of the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has raised concern about the potential collateral damage that would be recorded should the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) send troops to Niger to restore constitutional rule.

Describing himself as a peace activist, Sheikh Shaibu said war should never be an option in any disagreement since it comes with dire consequences.

Drawing attention to the dire conditions in Niger, he believed that the poor and vulnerable will be those who would be affected most should ECOWAS invade the West African country.

“If you take Niger, 42.9% of citizens live below the poverty line. About 83% of them live in rural areas about 20% are unable to meet their daily needs.”

“And they are those going to bear the brunt of any looming war and given our sensitivity to the situation of such people, then what we will do is call for caution,” he told Evans Mensah on JoyNews’ PM Express.

Considering these statistics, Sheikh Shaibu urged ECOWAS to take into account the already precarious conditions of such populations and approach potential conflicts with extreme caution.

He believed the ECOWAS could restore democratic rule in Niger through diplomatic means without the use of force.

“So as a peace activist, war and violence are not part of my preference, rather, exhausting all the avenues available to get the junta to soften their positions and to give the opportunity for consultation that we will need for the restoration of constitutional rule,” he said on Wednesday.

This follows the West African regional bloc’s decision to assemble a standby force while working on other diplomatic means to resolve the crisis in Niger.

Already some countries including Ivory Coast have agreed to provide troops for the force. However, some leaders of countries like Nigeria and Ghana are facing criticisms from the opposition who do not approve of the use of a military intervention.

Reacting to ECOWAS’ decision to assemble a force, security analyst Rtd Colonel Festus Aboagye said that the bloc may take a while to deploy a military force to Niger in its attempt to restore constitutional rule.

He explained that a standby force relies on contributions from member states adding that some countries do not have enough troops or assets to provide.

