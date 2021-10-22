Prophet Nigel Gaisie is the latest prophet to give a prophecy about some actors within the entertainment industry in his church.

According to him, he saw musicians Efya, Patapaa, Stonebwoy and one musician, whose name he refused to mention, locked up in one room.

He explained that in the vision, he saw that three of the musicians were able to escape apart from the last one who feels pompous in nature.

Nigel Gaisie added that even though Patapaa was able to free himself in the dream, some people are still after his life.

He said Patapaa’s haters want to kill him spiritually through a motor accident but God has interceded on his behalf.

Talking about the musicians who weren’t able to get out of the room, Nigel Gaisie said lots of prophecies have been prophesied about him in the previous weeks.

Meanwhile some social media users have reacted to Nigel Gaisie’s video with many of them wondering why he would say such a thing when one pastor who gave out the ‘Shatta Wale prophesy’ has been arrested and arraigned before court.

