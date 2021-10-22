Ghanaian female boxer, Yakor Chavez Annan has threatened to beat up her promoter Sam Nortey for allegedly shortchanging her.

Cahvez, who was recently enstooled as a queen mother with the stool name Naa Yaoley Atsiabroni at Adjen Kotoku Nii Tsuru Manhya in the Greater Accra Region said she fought seven fights in London and Australia but the promoter only gave her £15 from the money she made.

“I fought about seven international bouts in London and Australia but all he ever gave me was 15 pounds,” the boxer told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“When the BBC contacted me for a documentary, he took everything that was meant for me and never gave me a penny from whatever came in from my appearances.

“I’ve heard that he has come to Ghana and anywhere I meet him I will beat him up to a pulp. There was even a time that I worked hard on my own to earn 2000 pounds but he seized the money from me.

“He seized my passport and other documents and never gave them to me until the day I was heading back to Ghana,” she added.

In her 26 boxing bouts, Chavez has picked 12 wins, drawn 6, and lost 8 in the Super Banter Weight division.

