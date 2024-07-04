The Divisional Executive Council of the Public Service Workers Union (PSWU) of TUC – NIA Division has petitioned for the removal of Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah from his position as the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA).

In a formal petition addressed to relevant authorities, the union mentioned several issues of concern regarding Prof. Attafuah’s management of the NIA.

These include allegations of unfair labor practices such as staff serving in acting capacities without formal letters and non-payment of acting allowances, which contravene established labor laws and organizational policies.

Furthermore, the petition accused Prof. Attafuah of unfair dismissals, citing the case of Samuel Duah, a former Assistant Registration Officer, who was allegedly dismissed for accepting a gift from a client despite being cleared of any criminal conduct by the Police CID Unit attached to the NIA headquarters.

Another dismissal mentioned was that of Martin Akowuah, the District Registration Officer for Madina Municipal, purportedly for reporting to work too early.

Financial misconduct was also raised, with the accusation that the NIA failed to remit contributions to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) for 40 months, leading to penalties.

The union criticized the lack of policy frameworks and by-laws guiding staff conduct and operational procedures at the NIA, which they claimed has led to high staff turnover and inefficiencies.

Moreover, the petition alleged selective and administrative injustice in the recruitment, placement, and promotion of staff, with claims that appointments are influenced by favoritism rather than meritocracy.

The lack of innovative strategies to modernize operational processes and improve service delivery was also highlighted as a significant failing of Prof. Attafuah’s leadership.

Consequently, the PSWU TUC – NIA Division called for urgent action to remove Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah from his position to restore professionalism, uphold the rule of law, and protect the integrity of the NIA.

They expressed hope for a prompt and decisive response from the relevant authorities to address the concerns raised in their petition.

The Executive Secretary of the NIA or his representatives have not yet responded to these allegations.