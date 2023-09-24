Host of the “OBRA” show on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Eleanor Effe Amanor popularly known as Mama Effe, the has been recognised by the Gao Youth Association with the greatest appreciation.

As part of the Mali’s 63rd Independence celebration in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, Mama Efe was honored for the outstanding, consistent passion and commitment in supporting the needy, vulnerable and the underprivileged in society through the media.

In a room full of men, she was the only female to receive this honour.

The Interim President of Mali, Col. Assimi Goita, Alhaji Zulyadaini Baina of Benab Oil Ghana, and Alhaji Lamine Maiga, the Honorary Consul of Mali in Kumasi, were also recipients of the award.

The ceremony, held at the Kumasi Central Mosque, Asawase, attracted dignitaries including H.E. Oumar Konate, Malian Ambassador to Ghana, Togo and Benin; H.E Lamine Maliga, Honorary Consul of Mali in Kumasi; Alhaji Usman Ahmed, Chief Fulani, Ashanti Region; Usha Jubo, Father, Gao Youth Association; Hamma Kuma, 2nd Father Goa Youth Association; and Alhaji Abdul R. Kuriba; Chief of Dogon, Ashanti Region.

Acknowledged for her advocacy activities, Mama Effe has received various awards in appreciation of her positive impact on society and on people’s lives.

She expressed gratitude to the Muslim community for acknowledging her labour of love.

Brief History of Republic of Mali

Senegal withdrew from the federation in August 1960, which allowed the Sudanese Republic to become the independent Republic of Mali on 22 September 1960, and that date is now the country’s Independence Day.

Modibo Keïta was elected the first President.

Mali is the 8th largest country in Africa, with an area of over 1,241,238 square kilometres, the country is bordered on the north by Algeria, on the east by Niger, on the northwest by Mauritania, on the south by Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire, and on the west by Guinea and Senegal.

The population of Mali is 21.9 million.

67% of its population was estimated to be under the age of 25 in 2017. Its capital and largest city is Bamako. It has 13 official languages, of which Bambara is the most spoken.