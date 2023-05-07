Nhyira FM’s Mama Effe donates 3 mechanised borehole water projects to Kyerekrom community 

Host of Nhyira FM’s Obra show, Mama Effe Amanor, has donated three borehole projects worth Ghȼ400,000 to the Kyerekrom community in the Ashanti Region as part of her 63rd birthday celebration.

Each of the three packages includes a 500 litre storage tank.

Mama Effe says she was touched by the plight of the community in accessing potable water.

Residents of Kyerekrom in the Ashanti Region were excited to receive the mechanized borehole facilities to address their water challenges.

The long-standing host of Nhyira FM’s Obra show says the gesture is to help supply the community with a reliable water source.

“I have always been giving back to the community as part of my philanthropic work. This project will help supply the entire community with a reliable water source,” she said.

Kyerekromhene, Nana Kwaku Otchere Ababio, was delighted by the gesture of Mama Effe.

“I am pleased with the gesture of Mama Effe and her team. This project will help the community including school children. We are grateful for such humanitarian service to our community”.

He called on community members to protect the project.

“I will plead with the assembly member and the unit committee members to ensure that the project is well-maintained and sustained. We need not come back to see it in a dilapidated state,” he added.

Assembly member, Michael Nsuah, also highlighted the importance of the project to the community.

“This project is very important to us as a community. We cannot do away with water. Upon hearing our plea, she generously came to our aid. We are very much grateful,” he said.

Mama Effe promised to continue supporting the community in the maintenance of the water project.