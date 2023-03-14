Nhyira FM, leading Akan radio station, is building synergies with Pemsan TV to leverage its radio programme offerings to audiences in the Ashanti region and other parts of the country.

Beginning March 2023, Nhyira FM audience can consume some of the radio content on Pemsan TV.

Nhyira FM, one of the subsidiaries of the Multimedia Group Limited, has over the years delighted the listening public through the broadcast of compelling and relevant social, political, sports, entertainment and religious content.

Pemsan TV, with its roots in the Golden City of Obuasi, has been operating on a DTH channel since 2021 and is fast growing as the preferred television station.

“The two networks will eventually satisfy our audiences with strong life-changing and influential content,” said Mr. Jim Aglah, General Manager of Nhyira FM.

Both stations have become a source of joy and delight for the region, particularly to its core target group of traders, artisans, and the informal sector.

Beyond the confines of the Ashanti region, their reach extends to other parts of the country and even Ghanaians in diaspora through social media.

Under the partnership, Pemsan TV will simulcast Nhyira FM’s Power Sports and Obra programmes daily on the television network.

CEO of Pemsan TV, James Amoah, is excited about the partnership.

“We look forward to leveraging our business interests to uphold our mutual quest to give our audience the best listening and viewing experience,” he stated.