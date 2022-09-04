The Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has set the records straight after his outfit signed partnership deals with four newly promoted clubs in the Ghana Premier League.

Dr Okoe Boye has explained the partnership is part of their (NHIS) mandate to drive membership.

His comment comes after the Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, accused him of using NHIS funds to sponsor privately-owned football clubs.

To Mr Agbana, for a scheme that has defaulted in paying arrears owed service providers, a scheme with poorly resourced offices across the country and depends largely on taxes to run the authority, it is wrong for them to use proceeds to sponsor a private organisation like a football club.

But reacting to the claims on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, Dr Okoe Boye argued the deal was a step in the right direction.

“Partnering of the clubs is one of the most innovative steps by any public organisation in the country. I am getting more than we’ve spent on the clubs.

“Those criticising me especially Edem Agbana on partnering the football clubs are getting it wrong. Maybe they lack the information on that. You people were hasty to judge. I want Edem Agbana and the other critics to know that partnering with the local clubs would, in turn, benefit the scheme,” he stated.