The University of Ghana (UG) says it will, from September, receive an accreditation panel from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) as part of measures to validate programmes it offers.

The panel will begin to review the courses run at the university’s School of Law.

Pro Vice-Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs, Prof. Gordon Awandare, made these revelations at the Congregation Ceremony held for students of the School of Law, who completed their programmes of study during the 2021/2022 academic year.

“I’m also glad to announce that the school of law will receive various accreditation panels from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) from this month (September) up to next month (October) for the accreditation and re-accreditation of various programmes,” Prof. Awandare said.

The latest report by the Auditor-General revealed that out of the total number of courses offered by the University of Ghana, 374 are unaccredited.

Also, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has 61 out of 360 programmes not accredited.

This has cast doubt on the worthiness of the certificates they issue to people who participate in such programmes.

But Prof. Awandare allayed the fears of the 2022 graduating law students, indicating that the Bachelor of Laws they pursued in the last four years is valid.

“In view of the AG’s report on accreditation of programmes being run in various universities, it is important to put on record that this morning we’re here to graduate students from our Bachelor’s of Laws programme, which is fully accredited and whose accreditation is currently valid until 2023,” he stated.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs added that similar processes will be followed across the various schools at the University of Ghana to ensure that all programmes remain in good standing.

In total, 150 students had their academic toils crowned with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law for the 2021/2022 academic year.