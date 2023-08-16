Brazilian footballer Neymar will reportedly be paid £430,000 for every post on his Instagram that promotes Saudi Arabia as part of his mega-money contract with new club Al-Hilal.

The Brazilian, who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain in France, is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Saudi club and become the latest big name in football to move to the Gulf nation.

He underwent his medical on Monday as he edges close to completing a £73million move that Mail Sport understands will earn him £ 130m per year.

But, according to French outlet FootMercato, included in that eye-watering sum is a £70,000 bonus for every win the Riyadh-based team collects, as well as £430,000 for every post or story he puts on social media that promotes Saudi Arabia.

Neymar currently boasts 62.5m followers on social media platform X and 212m followers on Instagram.

The remarkable contract also includes a private plane for him to jet around the globe on, as well as a lavish house for himself and his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi that is accompanied with a raft of housekeepers and support staff.

As Mail Sport reported on Monday, Saudi insiders say a stadium presentation to an adoring public will be the most likely unveiling for Neymar after the 31-year-old arrives.

