Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Anhweaso Fire Outbreak: Two hospital after inferno swept through College of Health (6-6-23)
12-year-old boy allegedly dies after being bitten by a dog at Awutu Senya West (6-6-23)
Sehwi Amoaya: Six injured after Kia Rhino fails break and crushed into another vehicle (6-6-23)
Upper East: Security expert urges gov't to involve civil society in building violence (6-6-23)
Oxfam Ghana launches programme to address land issues women in agriculture face (6-6-23)
Focus on your pres. bid, let me focus on my job, Annoh-Dompreh to Kennedy Agypong (6-6-23)
Black Stars: Asamoah Gyan assess current crop of players – Agokansie - Adom TV News (6-6-23)
Haatso Yam Market: Market women at Haatso cry over relocation of facility - Dwadie (6-6-23)