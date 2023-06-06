Anhweaso, Western North Region – In a distressing incident, a fire outbreak at the Bibiani College of Health in Anhweaso has resulted in the admission of two individuals to the Bibiani Government Hospital.

The incident, which occurred in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality, has left a total of 186 students affected.

Raymond Appiah, the Public Relations Officer of the Bibiani Fire Service, provided details of the incident to Adom News.

At approximately 11:06 am, the fire service received a distress call from the college reporting the outbreak.

Promptly responding to the call, a team of fire personnel was dispatched to the scene, successfully containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to other areas.

Tragically, three dormitories were engulfed in the flames, resulting in the destruction of personal belongings belonging to the students.

In interviews with Adom News, some of the affected students expressed their dismay over the loss of their mattresses, books, certificates, money, and other valuable items.

They appealed to the authorities for assistance during this challenging time.

Furthermore, it was reported that the smoke from the fire triggered undisclosed medical conditions in two students, necessitating their immediate medical attention.

Paul Andoh, the Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai, expressed his concern over the incident and assured that the assembly would make every effort to support the victims and the college as a whole.

The aftermath of the fire outbreak leaves the Bibiani College of Health and its students facing significant challenges, as they now strive to recover from the losses incurred.

