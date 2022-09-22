Kwabena Yeboah, President of Sports Writers Association of Ghana, has expressed his excitement about how the new players have settled into the Black Stars.

Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Salisu Mohammed, Stephan Ambrosius, Antoine Semenyo, and Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer are all in the camp of the Black Stars ahead of the friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua.

With the team set to take on Brazil on Friday, Kwabena Yeboah, who is at the camp of the team, says all players have settled in as if they have been part of the Black Stars for years.

“There is a saying that football is an international language. Although they appear now it’s as if they have been with this team for hundreds of years,” the veteran sports broadcaster told Joy Sports.

“Inaki Williams, the first to come around. It’s as if he has been with the team for a very very long time.

“Almost every single player it’s as if it’s a dream come true. Finally, they have managed to play for this nation.

“For me, I’m super excited. The bonding and everything, if you are new you wouldn’t know these are players who just joined the team. It’s as if they have been with the team for a very long time,” he said.

Ghana will lock horns with five-time world champions in Le Havre, France.

The games form part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.