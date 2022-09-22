The chief of Kpassa at Nkwanta North in the Oti Region, Ubor Konja Tassan VI, is up in arms with the government over the terrible roads in the area.

The chief says he cannot fathom why the road that links the region to other parts of the country has been left to deteriorate after numerous promises.

He has, therefore, called on government to take immediate and decisive steps to address the problem in the broader national interest.

The chief in an interview stated the deplorable state of the road has become a security issue as it threatens the lives and people living in the area.

“Are the people in the area not Ghanaians? Why should we continue to suffer on the portion of the Eastern Corridor road that links southern Ghana to the north and Burkina-Faso that had been abandoned to a level causing lives and businesses to hang in a balance?” he quizzed.

He has threatened that no politician should make an attempt to come to the area for election campaigns if the road is not fixed.

Some residents, drivers and traders and other road users corroborated the concerns of the chief and reiterated that the road was killing their businesses.

They also vowed to chase out any politician if the road still remains in this bad state before the 2024 general election.

The Nkwanta-Kpassa road has been cut off from commercial activities as the rains continue to deteriorate portions of the road making it impassable for travellers and drivers.

Several reports by Adom News about the poor roads to get the attention of government have proven futile.

A visit to the stretch by Adom News reporter, Obrempongba Owusu, revealed that the contractor, China Jiangxi International Corporation, working on the 50 kilometres out of the 62 kilometres of lot 4 of the Eastern Corridor projet has abandoned work.

This situation poses a bleak future for development progress and is demeaning the status of the people of the area.

The Nkwanta-Kpassa- Damanko road was awarded in 2011 and was expected to be completed in 2013 but the last 12 years has seen little over 20% of work done with 10 kilometres of the stretch asphalted leaving a section of the road which connects to the south in a bad state as drivers and commuters continue to suffer.