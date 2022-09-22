The Executive Committee for SHE Power Event under the auspices of Smivic Event Management has paid a courtesy call on Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman who doubles as former running mate of former president John Dramani Mahama and former Minister of Education.

The purpose of the meeting was to acknowledge and appreciate Prof. Opoku-Agyeman for accepting an invitation letter as the main guest speaker for the SHE Power Summit.

Due to the company’s exposure to the plight of young women and youth across the country, it highlighted on critical issues people are facing.

Smivic pays courtesy call on Prof Opoku-Agyeman

As a company promoting women empowerment and youth in development they touched on two things:

Youth: “We believe the youth make up 70% of the populace in Ghana. Our leaders must support their small-scale businesses. It’s not easy to build a business and get GHC1.00 as profit.



“If our youth are sacrificing to cultivate the habit of entrepreneurship, there must be finances. Capital emanates for such purposes,” it said.

On women empowerment, Smivic believes the girl child needs to be educated and groomed for the future.

It said government should design a policy purposely to finance women on the street and other educational needs.



“We made emphasis on women on the street. In what ways are our leaders supporting their menial jobs?”