New Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo, says he is patiently waiting for his opportunity to feature for the country.

The Bristol City attacker, who made his Ghana debut in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar in June, is one of the attacking options for Coach Otto Addo.

The Black Stars are preparing to take on Brazil in an international friendly game on Friday as part of the preparations for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I am happy obviously being with the team again. I went back, unfortunately, because of an injury but it’s good to be back. I am ready to show Ghanaians what I can do so I am ready to go,” he told ghanafa.org

“I am carrying that firing edge so when I get a chance I know I will score and make the country proud so I am just waiting for my opportunity again.

“We have got some newsboys in with us, all of us can gell together, get used to how we play, come together as a group and perform on a big stage so everyone is in good spirit, everyone is with good vibes so we are all raring to go so we can’t wait.

“It’s a healthy competition, everyone is fighting for the spot so if you get that number one spot you want to keep it so that is what I am fighting for.

“I just want to show the World stage what I can do, show them I can score, I can link play, I can run in behind if I need to so like I said I am raring to go and I am ready when I am called upon,” he added.

Ghana will take on Brazil on Friday, September 23 in Le Harve before travelling to Spain to face Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 in Lorca.

The England born attacker has managed four goals in five appearances for Bristol City in all competitions in the ongoing 2022/23 Championship since his comeback.