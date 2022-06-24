The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is demanding payment of at least 20 percent of debts owed it by the Kejetia market in Kumasi before power is restored to the market.

ECG disconnected power to the entire New Kejetia market on Wednesday attracting angry reactions from the traders who have since threatened a demonstration in the coming days.

The market owes the utility provider in excess of 5.4 million cedis.

But the traders have refused to pay and demanded separate electricity metres.

For three days, the market has been without power affecting trading activities.

Commercial activities have been disrupted as the trading hub is plunged into darkness and heat.

ALSO READ: