The Data Protection Commission has said sharing nude photos of individuals is criminal and therefore is always ready to ensure that culprits are jailed.

According to the Director of Regulatory and Compliance, Dr Patrick Adorno Lebene, a person’s video or picture is his or her personal property and therefore sharing nudes without consent is wrong.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Friday, Mr Lebene noted his outfit has arrested people and stopped projects to protect the victims involved.

“A person’s video is their personal property and so when it lands on social media, the victim has the right to report to the data commission and we will take action. We have made a lot of arrests.

“Personal data and private matters must be treated with a lot of carefulness and so for a leaked video or photo to go viral, definitely one of those people involved in the sex video would have been part of the video becoming a video or a photo and so it’s important that we keep our privacy private,” he said.

Mr Lebene’s comment comes after a 22-year-old phone repairer was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for sharing intimate pictures of a Lebanese woman on social media.

To Mr Lebene, his outfit, after receiving such complaints, first investigates the matter to be sure the person is really affected and that has the tendency of destroying their reputation then they will act on it.

He said although they frown on such negative action, their laws do not also allow them to clamp down on such persons who have their leaked or sex videos on social media as they may have leaked them themselves.

