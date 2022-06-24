SMT Company Limited, the official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment and Trucks has launch four new Volvo heavy-duty truck ranges with a strong focus on the driver’s environment, safety and productivity.

The four new-generation extra-heavy commercial trucks – the Volvo FH, FH16, FM and FMX – is the biggest in Volvo’s history with a strong focus on making the new trucks safer, more efficient and more attractive working tools for qualified drivers.

The grand launch which was held at the MÖvenpick Ambassador hotel Accra on 16th June, 2022 brought together stakeholders in the mining, transport and haulage industry. Special Guest was the Ambassador of Sweden, H.E. Carl Michael Gräns. Also present were top Management and staff of SMT Ghana led by the Managing Director, Mr. Alex Dutamby and representatives of the Volvo Group led by the Vice President Africa, Volvo Trucks International, Mr. Goran Travancic.

Welcoming the gests, Mr. Alex Dutamby, Managing Director of SMT Ghana underscored Volvo’s improvement in features on the new trucks with a clear identity in terms of durability, fuel efficiency, spacious cab and improved visibility making them the best trucks on the construction segment.

He indicated that the trucks were built with Africa/Ghana’s tough road conditions in mind and as such urged the mining, transport and haulage industry to target these trucks for a good return on investment. “These are new trucks range with a clear Volvo brand identity and probably the best and toughest new version of construction truck in the world. We are absolutely convinced that the new Volvo range together with a comprehensive range of services from SMT Ghana is an undoubtedly the outstanding choice in the industry.

Mr. Goran Travancic, Vice President Africa, Volvo trucks International, in his address said the new Trucks being launched gives a closer look of Volvo’s special truck range with Volvo cementing its position as the best truck manufacturer globally and represented in many countries with successful operations everywhere including Ghana.

He said although there are challenges with population getting bigger and climate change, Volvo will continue to produce more transport which are environmentally friendly with its 3 core values; quality, safety and care for the environment in mind.

Special guest, H.E. Carl Michael Gräns, the Ambassador of Sweden noted that Ghana has been an important trading country to Sweden in terms of transport equipment which is a well known top export product in Sweden. He however expressed worry over the increased transport and road related accidents in the country and urged all stakeholders including Government to come together and jaw-jaw to make the transport industry safer.

The products presentation was done by Mr. Felix Ofosu-Kontoh, Sales Director-SMT Ghana with support from, Mr. Yaw Anim Baffour, Truck Sales Manager-SMT Ghana. They highlighted the features below:

Enhanced Safety

Safety is in the Volvo DNA and the safety features of the new truck range reflect the commitment to increasing safety for all road users. Safety has been further improved with functions such as adaptive high beam headlights in the Volvo FH and Volvo FH16. The system improves safety for all road users by automatically disabling selected segments of the high beam when the truck approaches oncoming traffic or another vehicle from behind.

Driving is also facilitated by an improved adaptive cruise control system for speeds down to zero km/h and downhill control that automatically activates the service brakes when extra brake force is needed to maintain constant downhill speed. The electronically controlled brake system, which is a prerequisite for safety features such as forward collision warning with emergency brake and electronic stability control, now comes as standard on the new trucks.

FUEL EFFICIENCY

In fact, despite the larger size of the new cab on all the range, Volvo have managed to maintain the CD (Drag coefficient) value and kept the good fuel consumption by increasing the corner radius and reducing the gaps. The trucks also have a new door extension that covers the upper step and the side turn indicator to a new position. All of these improvements help improve airflow and reduce fuel consumption.

Enhanced Productivity

The new FMX truck range have introduced a 38 ton boogie. This will be a big news for customers in heavy construction, mining and quarry.​ Today, the strongest bogie can take a maximum vertical load of 32 tonne. The new bogie takes this figure up to 38 ton, an increase of 5.6 ton net, this will increase the payload by approximately 15%.