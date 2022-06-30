The newly-elected national executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) have been officially sworn into office.

Their swearing-in ceremony took place on Thursday, June 30 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, administered the Oath of Office for all the executives.

The new executives are Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President; Linda Asante-Agyei, Vice President; Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary; Dominic Hlordzi, National Organising Secretary; Audrey Dekalu, Treasurer and Rebecca Ekpe, Public Relations Officer.

Following their successful swearing-in ceremony, they are expected to serve a three-year term.

This comes after a member of the Association filed an application seeking to prevent the president-elect, Albert Dwumfuor, from being sworn in.

In the suit, Justice Lee Adoboe argued that the bribery allegation levelled against Mr Dwumfour should have been investigated before the elections were held.

The injunction was served to the officials of the GJA on Wednesday, June 29, a day before the swearing-in of the newly elected executives.

Justice Lee Adoboe is praying the court to declare the election of Albert Dwumfour as GJA President “null and void.”

He also wants the court to issue an order for the conduct of fresh elections.

Justice Lee Adoboe, in his suit, alleged that Mr Dwumfuor together with the CEO of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, Samuel Amoh Tobin, prior to the conduct of the elections, organised a buffet for GJA members in the Western Region at Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi.

He added that Mr Dwumfuor also gave all members present an amount of ₵500 as an “inducement for the members to vote for Albert Dwumfuor.”

The plaintiff also claimed that the CEO of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals promised the members other favours and incentives if they vote for Mr Dwumfuor.

According to Justice Lee Adoboe, the alleged conduct by Mr Dwumfour contradicts Article 52(b) of the GJA constitution.

He noted that despite a petition by the GJA Western Regional Chairman, Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu, to the Election Committee for the alleged conduct to be investigated, the Committee went ahead to hold elections and declared Mr Dwumfuor winner.

The suit, sighted by Myjoyonline.com, further stressed that the plaintiff went ahead to petition the Election Dispute Adjudication Committee against the alleged conduct of the newly-elected GJA President.

The plaintiff requested for the swearing-in to be halted pending investigations into the alleged breach of the GJA constitution.

But the Election Dispute Adjudication Committee did not heed the plea of the plaintiff and held the swearing-in ceremony.