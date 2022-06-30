The court case against Dancehall King Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale, for a shooting hoax has come to an end.

Shatta, who faced an Accra Circuit Court for publication of false news, was fined GHS 2,000 after pleading guilty.

Shatta Wale with his lawyer, Jerry Avenorgbo on his last day in court

The artiste changed his plea last minute after maintaining his innocence since the case started on October 18, 2022.

With the help of two accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee, Shatta spread false news that he had been shot in response to one pastor Jesus’ prophecy of doom.

This led to his arrest and subsequent arraignment, after which he made his defense via his lawyer, Jerry Avenorgbo, that it was in his quest to #Stopfakeprophecy.

This earned him a ¢100,000 self-recognisance bail after spending a week in police custody.

However, the case is finally over.

After receiving the GHS 2,000 fine, Shatta has declared he is free at last.

In an appreciation post he made in a tweet, he expressed gratitude to his lawyer, judge, Shatta Movement and the entire nation for the support through what he said was trying times.