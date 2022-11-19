Child birth / Credit: Myjoyonline.com

Residents of Atasemanso, a suburb of Kumasi, have been thrown into a state of shock following the discovery of a newborn baby abandoned by its mother on a refuse heap in the community.  

The baby boy, believed to have been delivered the same day, was found wrapped in a cloth and placed in a black polythene bag.

The lifeless fair-looking baby was discovered by the refuse attendant in the area in the late hours of Thursday.