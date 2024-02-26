In the wake of the controversial incident involving Nigerian singer Omah Lay and a female fan during his concert, netizens have turned their guns on Ghanaian songstress, Sister Derby for her spirited defense of the girl involved.

The saga began when a young lady named Jess joined Omah Lay on stage for an erotic dance performance, sparking outrage among some attendees and social media users.

Despite Jess’ subsequent apology to her boyfriend, Omah Lay, and concertgoers, Sister Derby took to social media to express her disagreement with the apology.

In a tweet, Sister Derby said Jess did not wrong, arguing that her actions were simply a form of entertainment.

E pain me waaa say the Omah Lay concert girl come out to explain. Kai.

Dancing k3k3. Youngins, not married, but taking this thing World Cup. Simple entertainment. Jamaicans will be laughing. Boys will cheat publicly and not ever dare apologise publicly. The girl do yawa by… — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) February 25, 2024

She compared the situation to cultural practices in Jamaica and the Caribbean, where similar dance performances are celebrated rather than condemned.

Sister Derby’s tweet ignited a firestorm of debate on social media, with many users condemning her stance and accusing her of setting a poor example for young people.

Boys in their feelings too much. Do you know how they dance in the Caribbean? Hoh — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) February 25, 2024

Some argued that Jess’ behavior was inappropriate and warranted an apology, while others defended her right to express herself freely.

Meanwhile, Jess’ lover has publicly reacted to what he termed as the disrespect, revealing that he has ended their relationship.

SEE ALSO