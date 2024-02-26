Residents of Yaw Kyeremakrom in the New Juaben South Municipality, Eastern Region, have taken decisive action against illicit drug dealers following a spate of attacks on innocent residents.

According to reports, hoodlums operating in the area have been responsible for robbing residents of their valuables, posing a significant threat to the peace and security of the community.

Led by Assemblyman, Umar Issaka, residents took matters into their own hands and raided popular hideouts of the miscreants.

They set ablaze these locations and cut down surrounding trees, which were believed to provide cover for criminal activities.

Victims of the robberies and attacks have shared their harrowing experiences with Adom News, underscoring the urgency to address the situation.

Assemblyman, Umar Issaka emphasized the severity of the threat posed by these criminal elements to the peace and development of the area.

He rallied residents to take a stand against such nefarious activities and protect their community.

In response to the community’s actions, the Police has commended their efforts and pledged active participation in safeguarding the lives and properties in the area.