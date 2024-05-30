NEIP to train 5,000 kayayeis by December

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has begun training for Kayayeis as part of the Kayayei Empowerment Programme.

The training will cater to 5,000 beneficiaries, with 600 participants per cohort each month, running until December 2024, under the Office of the Vice President in Madina and Ashaiman.

The training modules include beading and jewellery, soaps and detergents, makeup artistry, bakery, decor, pedicure and manicure, among others.

The Kayayei Empowerment Training Centre was inaugurated by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on May 21 in Madina, Accra.

The centre is well-equipped with two training rooms, three pantries, a kitchen, a clinic, 15 washrooms, five dormitories, fire extinguishers, CCTV, 24/7 security, and a food shed.

Additionally, training and hostel facilities under the Kayayei Empowerment Project are located in various parts of Accra and Kumasi.

The primary aim of the Kayayei Empowerment Programme is to provide head porters with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

It is designed to impart practical skills and knowledge to prepare participants for specific trades and occupations.

Dr Bawumia addressed the scepticism and criticisms surrounding the project, expressing his confidence in its success and the positive impact it will have on the lives of the Kayayeis.

He also emphasized that the initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to help the poor and vulnerable.

