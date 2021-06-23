Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla Constituency, John Ndebugri, has urged former Deputy former Deputy Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, to honour the invitation to the General Legal Council’s Disciplinary Committee.

According to him, the Bolgatanga East MP must not see the petition as a condemnation but an avenue for him to come clean and prove his case.

“The complaint doesn’t mean you have been condemned. You just go to GLC and make your arguments and then the matter will be determined. Only when you go there and there is evidence of bias, then he can start complaining.

“But I think that at this stage it is premature. I will advise Ayine to try and go to the Disciplinary Committee and make his case. It is in his interest to go and prove the Chief Justice wrong,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

Justice Anin-Yeboah has petitioned the GLC to investigate and apply necessary sanctions against Dr Ayine, over comments he allegedly made against the Supreme Court.

Dr Ayine, during a discussion on Presidential Election Petitions and their impact on Africa’s Democracy, organised by the Centre for Democratic Development, Ghana in May is also said to have questioned the independence of the Judiciary.

A petition the NDC has described as a deliberate intimidation, hence demands an immediate withdrawal.

Reacting to this position, the Private Legal Practitioner added: “I am not saying that the Chief Justice is right or wrong. All I am saying is that the Chief Justice made a complaint and as far as I am concerned, he is the right person to make the complaint because the statement was against the judiciary and he is the head of the judiciary so he has to come forward with the complaint.”

Meanwhile, Dr Ayine in an 11-page document responding to the petition said the comment in question was an academic assessment of the specific judges who sat on the 2020 election petition and how they discharged their duties.

He maintained he stands by his comments, adding his comments did not in any way attack the reputation of the judicial service.