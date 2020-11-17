Former MP for Zebilla Constituency, John Akparibo Ndebugri has described the resignation of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu as a call for help.

According to him, the late Jerry John Rawlings was a conduit between President Akufo-Addo and Martin Amidu, hence the decision by the latter to resign from post following the death of the former head of state.

“The sad incident removed the only protection he had and therefore he had no choice but to resign immediately. It only means that it was John Rawlings protecting him in the performance of his duty,” he said.

The former legislator who is also a lawyer added that no matter how things played out in the execution of the Special Prosecutor’s duties, questions must be asked about why he resigned.

According to him, the resignation by Martin Amidu is an indictment on the office of the President and President Akufo-Addo.

“The President has called him trying to stop him. They used Martin Amidu as a cover-up for their deeds and I think we should be talking about that instead,” he said.

RELATED:

Martin Amidu wrote to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Monday stating his decision to resign from his position three years after he was appointed.

This he said was to enable his appointing authority to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law since he felt he could no longer defend his office.

“This is to inform the public that I resigned from my position as the Special Prosecutor of the Office of the Special Prosecutor with immediate effect upon the submission of my letter of resignation with reference number OSP/2/AM/14 dated November 16, 2020, which was received at the Office of the President at 15:15 HRS this afternoon,” he said in his letter to the President.