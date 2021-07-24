The Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, is a year older.

The outspoken female politician turned 49 on Friday July 23, 2021.

To commemorate the day, she took to social media to splash stunning photos of herself.

In the photos, Dr Bissiw looked queenly as she was clad in colourful Kente adorned with beads.

READ ALSO:

She wore the ahenema slippers and queen-like headgear to complement her looks.

Another photo saw her make bold fashion statements with her white outfit.

She beamed with smiles as she poses for the camera near a balloon decor.

Elated fans and followers have reacted massively to the beautiful photos backed by prayers and goodwill messages for her.