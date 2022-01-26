The Ketu South Constituency Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eli Amegashitsi, has died.

Member of Parliament (MP), Dzifa Abla Gomashie, confirmed the news on Tuesday, January 2022, with the cause not known.

The former Deputy Tourism Minister said the Chairman and Constituency Executives in the consultation with her family will bring details about her demise in accordance with the party’s tradition in due course.

Ketu South NDC Constituency Women’s Organiser, Eli Amegashitsi

Madam Gomashie has, however, extended her condolences to the family, constituents, and the NDC at large.

Social media has currently been inundated with tributes in her memory.