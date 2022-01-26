CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the eight supporters who lost their lives at Olembe Stadium during the TotalEnergies fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros on Monday night.

President Motsepe also announced that he will be requesting the CAF AFCON Organising Committee which is meeting tomorrow to move the next match which was scheduled to take place at Olembe Stadium on Sunday 30 January 2022 to take place at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium pending a full report of an Investigation Committee consisting of CAF and Local Organising Committee members.

Dr Motsepe stated that a moment of silence will be observed at today’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixtures to honour the memories of the eight.

He said: “We are saddened when there is loss of life and all of us should put aside the legal issues and take responsibility. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends. The CAF family is deeply hurt. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the families, friends and relatives of the people who lost their lives yesterday.”

President Motsepe added: “We have a duty to find out exactly what happened and more importantly to put in appropriate measures to ensure that what happened never happens again. When people lose their lives, we all should be angry. We have to demand explanations and guarantees that it will never happen again.”

The CAF President earlier today visited the injured in Yaoundé hospitals.

“This morning I was at the hospital and visited the injured people. At this moment our greatest attention is on the people who have suffered, I wanted to visit the injured spectators last night but was advised to allow the doctor and the medical staff to focus on the injured spectators. I want to reaffirm that we are very sorry, and we will assist the injured and the families of those who lost their lives in whichever manner possible.”

Dr Motsepe has also indicated that CAF will reach out to all the families of the eight supporters who lost their lives in the next few days.

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Organising Committee will convene a meeting tomorrow to deliberate on the proposal on the fixture schedule for the upcoming matches.