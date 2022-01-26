Sevilla have completed the signing of Anthony Martial on loan from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old joins the La Liga side – who will pay his wages in full – until the end of the season. There is no loan fee involved.

Martial flew from Paris to Seville on Tuesday to undergo a medical.

The forward always wanted to join Sevilla this month, despite interest from Juventus and Barcelona, because he believes that is where he will play the most.

Martial became the world’s most expensive teenager when he joined United from Monaco in 2015 and went on to score 79 times in 269 appearances for the club.

But he fell out of favour in the forward positions following the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in the summer, as well as the emergence of Mason Greenwood.

Martial has started just four games for United this season, and was accused by Ralf Rangnick, the club’s interim manager, of asking not to play in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on January 15.

The France international refuted his manager’s claim, and Rangnick later insisted the situation was “resolved”.

Following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo, Sevilla are second in La Liga and just four points behind Real Madrid as they search for their first title since 1946.