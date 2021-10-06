Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney, has waded into the ongoing debate on the failure of some 72% of applicants who sat for the 2021 Law School entrance exams.

He attributed the development of the inability of candidates to meet the requirements to capacity constraints and the refusal by the General Legal Council to open up legal education in the country.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Chief Biney said if the ruling party fails to resolve the issue, his party, the NDC will not hesitate to deal with the issue when it comes to power.

“If you pay attention to the information on the ground, I know that certain decisions need to be taken in the future and if the Akufo-Addo government fails to resolve it, a future NDC government will look at it because we need to handle this issue well,” he said.

His comment comes after several concerns were raised after published results of the 2021 Law School entrance exams saw only 28%, representing 790 out of 2,824 candidates passing.

Several media reports suggest the raw scores obtained by candidates show 1,289 of the candidates who sat for the exam had 50% of the total marks, but only 790 were offered admission.

The Ghana School of Law has, over the years, become known for recording mass failures in its annual entrance examinations.

But, Chief Biney said the development is unfair to the students as the processes are also cumbersome.

“I know someone who has passed LLB, written the entrance exams six times but is still struggling to enter the Law School. Such issues will only dampen their spirits while writing the LLB.

“If it is money they need to expand their infrastructure, they should come out and discuss so that authorities who matter can resolve it as soon as possible. If indeed those 449 failed, they should explain to them well and encourage them,” he added.

