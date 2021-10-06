Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak, have announced a partnership deal dubbed ‘Common Value Club Alliance’ with two foreign-based clubs.

The clubs are German Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim and Major League Soccer (MLS) side FC Cincinnati.

The club’s official statement on Tuesday reads: “The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak is delighted to bring to the notice of the general public and its cherished supporters that the club is at the final stages of negotiations for a unique partnership with two international football clubs namely TSG Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati.”

According to the club, the partnership deal with the two international clubs will focus and strengthen all parties with education, technical know-how and an impact and sustainability of the clubs.

Delegations of TSG Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati have already arrived in Accra for the groundbreaking launch of the Common Value Club Alliance.

Below is the club’s press statement: