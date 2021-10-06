The National Sports Authority [NSA] has said the Black Stars game against Zimbabwe will be staged at the Cape Coast Stadium this weekend.

Ghana will host the Warriors in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers before the return encounter.

Reports on Tuesday went rife that the Ghana Football Association [GFA] had moved the game to the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium amidst disagreement between the GFA and the NSA over accreditation for the game.

But the Director-General of NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi, has said no such change has been communicated to them and that they are ensuring the stadium is in good shape before the game on Saturday.

“As I speak to you, we are currently inspecting the stadium and everything looks in good condition to host the match,” he told Citi Sports.

“There are so many implications from security to finance that span several weeks before a game of this nature so unless there is some sort of force majeure, you can’t just wake up with four days to a game and change venue,” he said.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT with the Black Stars aiming to return to winning ways under Milovan Rajevac.

The GFA and NSA both released statements claiming to be responsible for accrediting journalists and officials for the game.

Only one of the entities should work on accreditations. The NSA has been taking care of accreditation throughout the qualifying phase for AFCON 2021 as well as the Ghana vs Ethiopia game at the start of the World Cup qualifiers and deemed the current move by the GFA as an attempt to usurp its powers.

The GFA on the other hand, believe it has always been their responsibility to give accreditation and that they are only reclaiming what has always been their duty.