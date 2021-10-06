Two women who were headed to work on Tuesday morning are lucky to be alive after they survived an attack by three gun-toting thugs, at Capitol Hill estate near summer city in Ruai.

The thugs, who were having a field day robbing unsuspecting pedestrians, had just accosted the two, Anne Wanjiru and Lilian Mueni when the unthinkable happened.

“A police officer from our sister service APS Kenya Sergeant Samuel Mutuku was headed to work when he witnessed the daring attack.

“He swiftly unholstered his firearm a ceska semi-automatic pistol, loaded with enough rounds of 9mm and ordered the thugs to slowly lift up their hands in surrender, lest he opens fire,” DCI said.

The miscreants defied the order and turned back to attack him.

“But the experienced sergeant with a distinguished career in protection of life and property was too smart for their antics. He opened fire, seriously injuring one of them as the others took flight,” DCI added.

With one thug down, a determined Mutuku pursued the fleeing duo for a short distance but they jumped on a getaway motorbike that was 50 metres away.

But as fate would have it, the damned bike could not start after several spirited kicks forcing them to abandon it and escape on foot.

“Back at the scene, an irate crowd that had gathered descended on the injured goon with blows, kicks, and any projectile capable of causing harm that they could lay their hands on,” DCI said.

Pleas by Sgt Mutuku to let the man face justice in a court of law fell on deaf ears, as the bloodthirsty mob applied the law of the jungle and killed the thug on the spot.

The getaway motorbike registration number KMFL 494T, was impounded as detectives dig more details into the identity of the suspects.

A mobile phone that had been snatched from one of the victims was recovered from the suspect. Also recovered was a long sword and a machete.

