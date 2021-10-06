Assembly members of the Sefwi Juaboso District in the Western North Region have voted against President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominee, Godfred Kwabena Adjei Asante, as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

The nominee had 11 ‘Yes’ votes out of 23 assembly members present during the time of voting.

After the voting, some agitated New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters chased some assembly members to demand money they alleged was given to them for a 100 per cent vote in favour of the nominee.

A supporter of the NPP, in an interview with JoyNews, revealed that an amount ranging from ¢1,000 to ¢4,000 was given to each assembly member.

However, the assembly members have refused to comment on the allegation of the NPP supporters.

It took the intervention of the personnel from the Ghana Police Service to restore calm.

