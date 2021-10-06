The Chairman of the General Transport Petroleum workers union of Ghana has urged the management of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to ensure that they do not victimise innocent people.

This follows the interdiction of some of its staff over the disappearance of fuel, product storage, and transfer losses at the refinery.

Speaking on Beyi W’ano, a segment on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show Wednesday, on the matter, the Chairman, Bernard Owusu, said investigations carried out years back uncovered that junior rank officials were used as scapegoats for the benefits of the seniors who might have caused that damage.

“As a union, we won’t condone crime. If you commit a crime, the laws must deal with you and so we want them to do a good job. We are not against the investigations they are doing but they should go deeper and ensure that they don’t victimise the small fish and leave the big fish,” he said.

The investigations by the interim management committee revealed a number of incidents related to product storage and transfer losses, including but not limited to the disappearance of 105,927 litres of gas oil on 4th September 2021, which belongs to a BDC client.

There is also the disappearance of 18 drums of electrical cables worth GHS 10.4 million from the Technical Storehouse of TOR, discovered in April 2021.

But Mr Owusu, who claims to have been interdicted twice but has been exonerated with the work he is doing, asked the staff of TOR not to fear but rather cooperate with investigators and give them all the evidence they want.

As a union, Mr Owusu noted his outfit will make sure the staff members are not victimised but investigations are done without any external interference.

