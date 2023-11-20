The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Secretary for Domeabra-Obom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Nii Sackey Aidoo is currently battling for his life.

This was after some alleged supporters of parliamentary aspirant, Isaac Awuku Yibor assaulted him during a meeting.

The Constituency Chairman, Moses Kabu Kubi Ocansey confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News.

Mr Ocansey revealed that, the meeting was to elect Election Director, IT Director and deputy for the constituency following a letter from the national headquarters.

During the meeting, Mr Yibor’s supporters raised objection against one of the candidate threatening not to allow him to vote but the Chairman disagreed.

The Chairman ordered the Secretary, Nii Aidoo to go into his car and bring the letter for it to be read to all the people present.

However, the supporters ambushed him and beat him to pulp.

Chairman Kubi said the Secretary who was unconscious was rushed to the hospital.

The Treasurer, Deborah Ntowry Nkansah, has called on NDC Greater Accra Regional and National executives to intervene.

She has warned the party may lose the seat in the 2024 election if the executive do not help restore peace and order in the constituency.

Meanwhile, all attempts to reach Mr Yibor on the alleged involvement of his supporters have proven futile.

