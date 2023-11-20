John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is promoting his envisioned “24-hour economy” as a pivotal strategy to revitalize the Ghanaian economy.

Mahama argues that this initiative holds the key to addressing the critical issue of Ghanaian youth undertaking perilous journeys across the Sahara and the Mediterranean in search of better opportunities in Europe.

During the recent 50th Anniversary celebration of the Sunyani Catholic Diocese, Mahama reiterated his steadfast commitment to implementing the 24-hour economy policy.

He emphasized the urgency of tackling the lack of employment opportunities for the dynamic youth in Ghana.

Highlighting the growing frustration among the youth due to the scarcity of jobs, Mahama underscored that they are losing confidence in the country’s future.

Expressing his concern, Mahama stated, “Ghanaian youth are expressing their disillusionment by risking their lives in hazardous migrations across the Sahara and the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

We can reverse this trend by fortifying our economy and generating more jobs for our young people. This is a pressing call to action.”

Acknowledging Mahama’s proposal, the government has integrated it into the 2024 budget under the name ‘night economy,’ as confirmed by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

However, Mahama clarified that his vision for a 24-hour economy extends beyond a focus on boosting nighttime tourism.

He envisions an economy where all business sectors operate on a three-shift system around the clock, seven days a week, within a secure and safe environment.