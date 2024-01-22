In a fiercely contested parliamentary primary, Alfred Kotey Ashie has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primary for the Odododiodio constituency in Greater Accra.

Alfred Nii Kortey Ashie garnered 1209 votes, surpassing Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea’s 952 votes.

The total ballots cast was 2161, with 8 rejected ballots during the election held on Sunday, January 21.

Also, four individuals were arrested for taking unauthorized photos of the ballots.

The primary, initially scheduled for an earlier date, was postponed due to an injunction secured by a disqualified aspirant, Nii Yarboi Annan.

He is one of the three individuals hoping to succeed incumbent Member of Parliament, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, who is not seeking re-election.

However, the party’s committee disqualified him because doesn’t meet the mandatory four-year membership requirement, among others.

This led to chaos and subsequent vandalism of the regional office.

The primary was marred by controversy and vandalism, causing the election to be put on litigation.