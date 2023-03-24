National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Fred Nuamah, has successfully filed his nomination for the race.

This comes after he said some people over the past days were preventing him from filing his nomination online while the deadline was March 23.

In a press release on Wednesday, the politician who is keen to contest his friend actor John Dumelo, said some people are working against his political ambition.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy NDC General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, indicated the actor’s issue had not been brought to their attention.

However, in a new post on Instagram on Thursday, Mr Nuamah announced that he had been able to successfully file the nomination.

He went on to thank party executives for rectifying the matter and expressed appreciation to party members in the constituency for their endorsement.

He wrote: I’ve successfully filed my nomination. Thank u Ayawaso West Wuogon for the endorsement. I am also grateful to the party executives for resolving the challenges I encountered. #toGodbetheglory alongside a photo of him smiling in a white shirt.

Meanwhile, Mr Nuamah has expressed confidence he will emerge victorious in the primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.

According to him, a survey conducted has indicated he is far ahead of his major contender, Mr Dumelo who represented the NDC in the 2020 election.