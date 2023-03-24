Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has denied reports that his wife and children have been granted asylum by the United States government.

A report by MyNewsGH portal made the said allegation citing that the MP’s decision was based on threats to the life of his family as a result of his opposition to sections of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

A letter dated March 23, 2023 from the MP’s firm FX Law and Associates denied the content of the report describing it as false and demanded a retraction of the story and an apology within six hours.

“We have further instructions that the above allegation is false and publication of same is made maliciously without justification and is calculated to injure the hard-earned reputation of our clinet, and to expose him to hatred, ridicule and contempt,” the statement read in part.

It added that failure to retract and apologize will result in “legal action for damages of five million Ghana cedis (GHC5,000,000) to protect our client’s image and reputation from the false and malicious publication on your news portal should you fail to heed the demands of our client.”