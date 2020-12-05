The Upper Manya Krobo National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Bismark Tetteh Nyarko, has allegedly been attacked.

Mr Nyarko is said to have been attacked with stones in his residence on the evening of Thursday, December 4, 2020.

Addressing a press conference, Kwesi Lawer, the campaign spokesperson for Mr Nyarko said the candidate escaped unhurt.

To him, the hoodlums are suspected members of the New Patriotic Party who if not dealt with can destabilise the peace in the area.

According to him, the alleged thugs damaged Mr Nyarko’s vehicle in front of his house, adding similar attacks were unleashed on their supporters during a campaign.

Mr Bismark Tetteh Nyarko

This, he indicated, led to what he says is the wrongful arrest of six NDC members in the area a few weeks ago.

ALSO READ:

Mr Lawer noted that the NDC believes in peace and democracy, hence will not do anything to disturb the peace in the area.

However, he called for external security reinforcement in the constituency on the election day to ensure peace, threatening they are not afraid of the hoodlums and may be compelled to retaliate.