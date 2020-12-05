Footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, has disclosed why he broke up with his Namibian ex-girlfriend, who was also a Big Brother star Dillish Mathews in 2019.

According to him, though he was bashed for parting ways with Dillish, it wasn’t his fault that the relationship landed on rocks.

There were rumours that the relationship crashed based on cheating from one partner.

However, Dillish via her Instagram handle denied the cheating rumours during a question and answer session with her fans. A fan asked: “Did your ex-boyfriend cheat on you?”

Responding, Dillish said none of them cheated, revealing that she left the relationship because she got tired of being humiliated by the footballer on the internet.

Fast forward, Adebayor has come out to deny claims that none of them cheated.

In series of posts, the Ghana-based Togolese international footballer slammed the Namibian star by further disclosing how she lied to him about an uncle who later turned out to be her “sugar daddy”.

He also accused her of keeping funds that he sent to her to give to her family members as retribution and gratitude for taking good care of her in Namibia.

According to Adebayor, Dillish at one point told him she was having a weekend get-away with her best friend in Namibia only for him to find out that she was rather in another country, Angola.

