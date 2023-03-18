A Ghanaian football fan who saw his idol, Emmanuel Adebayor’s car while returning from the state funeral for Christian Atsu on Friday, did the unimaginable as he hanged on the Togolese international’s speeding saloon car just to meet him personally.

The dramatic scene, which happened at the blind side of the police, however, drew the attention of some mourners who were storming out of the State House, venue for the state funeral for the late Black Stars winger.

Tongues quickly set about discussing how perilous the unnamed fan’s behaviour was, and why it should not be encouraged.

Approaching the roundabout a little traffic jam which had built up, slowed down Adebayor’s car and allowed other fans to catch up with him.

One of them told Myjoyonline that the Togolese international footballer is very kind and any time he meets Ghanaian fans, he hands them money and so they would not miss that opportunity for anything.