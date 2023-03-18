It has emerged that illegal miners who attacked Golden Star Wassa Mines at Benso in the Western Region burnt 12 vehicles.

The Head of Group Corporate Affairs, Gerald Boakye, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen. He said some suspects have been arrested.

Mr Boakye said the vehicles included light-duty pick-ups and an ambulance which belongs to the company.

He noted the miners were armed, adding soldiers who were attached to the company had been removed for some time now.

“Why would think of destroying company property when the same company is employing youth of the community? The damaged property is cost both to the company and the country, with the latter owning 10 percent shares,” he lamented.

The attack, which occurred on Thursday, claimed the life of one person and left four with various degrees of injuries.

The illegal miners reportedly invaded a concession of Golden Star to cart away mined dust to prospect for gold.

They were, however, prevented by the company’s security men and police personnel who were on-site, leading to violent clashes.

The workers were, therefore, left with no choice than to run for their lives as the illegal miners chased them with machetes.

Speaking to Adom News, the Assembly Member for Benso Electoral Area said the illegal miners subsequently set the mine ablaze.

Meanwhile, Mr Boakye hinted at a meeting with the police to review the situation.