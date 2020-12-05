Residents in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region can now heave a sigh of relief as construction work begins on all roads within the area.

The development follows years of neglect which has left all major roads in a deplorable state.

“Now after all these years, we can also boast of tarred roads in our towns and we are very happy,” a resident told JoyNews.

The 10km project, which is being undertaken by the First Sky Construction Group, is expected to be completed in 12 months.

Available information also indicates that other roads within the municipality will be upgraded to bituminous surface dressing.

Touching on the project, the Group Chairman of the First Sky Construction Limited, Dr Eric Seddy Klutotse said the construction of the roads will open up the municipality to economic activities.

On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive of Krachi West, Douglas Osei Nti said he was optimistic the contractors will complete the project within the estimated timeframe.

According to him, the New Patriotic Patriotic-led administration has brought a lot of development to the region, hence the need to give the Akufo-Addo government four more years to continue with its developmental projects.

