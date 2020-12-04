The Ashanti Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is adopting a submarine strategy few days to the December 7 general election.

Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Kwame Zu, said their house-to-house campaign has yielded positive results to cause a major upset in the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP is working to win all 47 constituency seats in the Ashanti region. The NDC has only three including the Asawase constituency seat held by Muntaka Mubarak.

However, there is a fierce contest between the two political parties in the region to retain or snatch seats from eachother.

But Mr Zu said the NDC has decided not to put out its strategy to retain the three and even win more seats in the NPP stronghold.

“Given the work done by John Mahama, Ashanti Region will reward the NDC on December 7,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

He claimed the people in the region, who vote massively for the ruling party, are very disappointed and have vowed to punish the NPP.

He said all the projects the people are enjoying including schools, hospitals and other social amenities were done by former President Mahama.

“NPP has done nothing in the Ashanti region since it came to power so the people have decided to vote for the NDC and Mahama to continue the good works,” he noted.

Mr Zu added that they will capitalise on the voter apathy in the Ashanti Region to win the elections.