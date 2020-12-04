Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has dropped dazzling photos on social media as she turns a year older today, December 4, 2020.

In series of posts on Instagram, the musician, who is known for her fashion sense, made bold statements with her styles once again.

She dazzled in African print dresses as she beams with smiles for the camera.

Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton.

Posting the photos on her Instagram page, she captioned with a verse from her new Adom song which is currently enjoying massive airplay.

“The Essence of my praise, is centred on Your grace Lord. Thank You for the gift of life. Happy birthday to me,” her caption read.

Mrs Hamilton’s photos have set many followers gushing over her beauty as they troop into the comment section to pray for God’s blessings upon her.